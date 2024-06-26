City of West Kelowna seeking input on its infill housing strategy

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna wants to know your thoughts on its new infill housing strategy.

The strategy is presently in the engagement phase as city officials attempt to gather information from residents, including:

What our community hopes infill housing will achieve in West Kelowna;

Ways to successfully integrate infill housing in West Kelowna neighbourhoods;

What types of infill housing residents hope to see in different areas of the city;

Important considerations for infill housing form and character;

How to overcome barriers to infill housing development.

The infill housing strategy is being developed in response to the province’s introduction of Bill 44.

The survey is available online with paper copies available at city hall. The survey runs until July 15.

Public input will help develop policy to “support diverse housing options” meeting the needs of all residents.

Infill is housing in established neighbourhoods able to be serviced through existing sewer, water and road networks and encompasses a variety of forms.

The city’s new strategy will speak to how infill housing can be supported by, or located close to community amenities, transportation and existing infrastructure.