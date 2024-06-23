Westbank First Nation councillor first hire for land governance registry position

Photo: RDCO

Westbank First Nation’s Angie Derrickson has been hired as the first registrar of the First Nation Land Governance Registry.

The registry will be an independently governed, reliable and sustainable land registry for First Nations with operational land codes or self-government agreements. The new FNLGR will offer a modern, user-friendly and secure technology platform that will enable the accurate recording and retrieval of documents related to land management under a land code, with future expansion potential.

The FNLGR falls under the purview of the Lands Advisory Board and First Nations Land Management Resource Centre.

Derrickson is a WFN councillor and has worked for more than a decade with Framework Agreement First Nations as the manager for training mentorship and professional development.

“Angie has the skills and experience to lead this new organization and build a registry that First Nations will be able to rely on for many years to come,” Lands Advisory Board chairman Chief Robert Louie said in a press release.