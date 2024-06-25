North Westside hazardous waste round up coming in July

Photo: RDCO

Residents who live along North Westside Road can get rid of their household hazardous waste products next month.

Only residents with valid North Westside Road resident ID cards will be allowed to drop off their unwanted household hazardous waste on Saturday, July 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Westside Road transfer station.

Items accepted include household paint and aerosol paint, flammable liquids and aerosols, domestic pesticides with the poison symbol and PCP number, gas (in an approved ULC container), household and automotive batteries, electronics and computer equipment, along with small appliances, lights and light fixtures.

No chemicals or commercial waste products will be accepted.

The transfer station is located along the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road.

For more information and details about this collection please contact Kelowna Recycling (the Battery Doctors) at 250-860-2866, the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250 or email [email protected].