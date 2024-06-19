Wildfires now part of RCMP summer planning, staffing

Cindy White

As they gear up for the busy summer season, RCMP in the Southern Interior won’t just be focused on road and water safety. Wildfire response has also become part of summer planning.

Police were integral in implementing and enforcing evacuation orders during last year’s fires in the Central Okanagan, Shuswap and elsewhere in the region.

“Unfortunately, that is a common concern that we now have to plan for,” says Cpl. James Grandy, District advisory non-commissioned officer (Media Relations), for the Southeast District RCMP. He says every detachment, the district and provincial RCMP officials take wildfires into account as they prepare their summer schedules.

“That’s the good thing about the RCMP, we’re very mobile We can deploy people when and if needed. So, it will be the same thing every year and certainly fires are a huge consideration in staffing.”

Training on what to do during a state of emergency or a disaster is now routinely offered to Mounties.

“Sometimes it’s experience, but certainly there is some training involved with how to go about doing that. How to secure a scene. How to properly work with search and rescue and regional district to make sure everybody is safe and evacuated if needed,” notes Cpl Grandy.

During last summer’s fire emergencies, local officers who were on days off were called in and Mounties from other parts of the province were deployed to help patrol evacuation zones. They helped prevent property crimes, found pets in evacuation zones, and in one case an officer even picked up a garden hose to fight a spot fire.

The largest single event the Central Okanagan RCMP had to deal with in 2023 was the McDougall Creek wildfire.