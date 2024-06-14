RCMP and bylaw investigating suspicious West Kelowna grass fire

Photo: West Kelowna Fire Department



West Kelowna firefighters had to respond to a grass fire just after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Fire Chief Jason Brolund says his crews responded to a grass fire on the south slopes of Mt. Boucherie, near Daroch Park.

When crews first arrived they came across a fire that was growing quickly, being driven uphill by strong winds.

"This is a common scenario on a hot Okanagan afternoon," Brolund says.

"Fast work by firefighters caught the fire and prevented it from growing further. Firefighters worked hard to place a hand line and hand guard around the fire despite the difficult terrain."

Brolund says the cause of the fire has not been determined but witnesses report seeing persons fleeing the area at the time smoke was spotted. RCMP and bylaw officers from West Kelowna and Westbank remain in the area investigating.

"We thank the public for their prompt reporting of this fire, which allowed crews to hit it hard and fast resulting in a positive outcome. The public is reminded of their obligation to pull over and make way for emergency vehicles that have lights and sirens activated," Brolund says.