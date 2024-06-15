The wrecking ball will soon come calling on the Encore Theatre

Photo: Alistair Waters

The screens at the Encore Theatre on the Westside have officially gone dark.

The property has been sold and what was the original movie theatre in the area will be redeveloped.

“That building is going to be repurposed into a mixed-use building with commercial on the bottom and condos above,” mall property manager Justin Crockford with Tafco Realty tells Castanet News.

The theatre is behind yellow fencing awaiting the wrecking ball.

“There is some minor demolition inside getting ready for this.

“The timeline is probably four to six weeks before they get the green light to go ahead.”

While exact details are still being worked out, Crockford says there will be approximately five commercial units at ground level and about 40 residential units above.

He says preliminary approvals are in place. The developer is just waiting on the final details before they get the final building permit.

The theatre opened as the Caprice Showcase Theatre in 1996.

It was eventually purchased by Landmark Cinemas when it became the Capital Theatre.

Following construction of the Xtreme 8, the Capital became the Encore which showed second run movies at discounted prices.

It became a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened.