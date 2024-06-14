RCMP officer cleared of wrongdoing in last year's West Kelowna porta-potty shooting

Photo: Contributed (Bottom) Police, with their weapons drawn, surround a porta-potty in West Kelowna. (Top) The suspect in the standoff being loaded into an ambulance after being shot by police.

Investigators have determined an RCMP officer did not commit any offences last October when they shot a man who had been in a West Kelowna porta-potty.

Friday morning, the Independent Investigations Office of BC announced it has completed its investigation into the police-involved shooting on Oct. 18, 2023, which occurred on Skyline Road.

Police first responded to a report that gunshots had been fired on the 700 block of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna just after noon, but a short time later, a vehicle crashed on Olalla Road in West Kelowna and the man who left the vehicle was seen carrying a gun.

When police arrived, they saw the suspect enter a nearby porta-potty on Skyline Road.

In a previous press release, the IIO said “an interaction” occurred and one of the officers fired their gun, hitting the suspect. A witness told Castanet the suspect had been in the toilet for about 20 minutes, and the officer shot him when he came out.

The suspect was seriously injured, but survived the shooting.

In the recent press release, the IIO says “there are no reasonable grounds to believe any officer may have committed an offence.”

But because criminal charges against the suspect, 46-year-old Michael Collins, remain outstanding, the IIO won't release any further details about the specifics of the investigation. The IIO will release a public report on their investigation once the court process is concluded.

Collins is facing eight charges related to the incident, including pointing a firearm, and several other firearm and driving offences. According to online court records, he remains behind bars.

Collins has a long criminal history in the Okanagan dating back to 2006. The RCMP Emergency Response Team was involved in arresting Collins twice back in 2021.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.