Watering restrictions to two days a week

Photo: Pixabay

Stage 2 outdoor watering restrictions will be in place for all RDCO water systems starting June 16th.

The restrictions include Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry / Shalal Road / Valley of the Sun and Westshore.

Restrictions are expected to remain in place until September 15, 2024, unless drought conditions worsen.

During Stage 2 outdoor watering is restricted to two days a week.

Outdoor watering is permitted on Saturdays and Tuesdays for even numbered addresses, and Sundays and Wednesdays for odd numbered addresses.

"The Okanagan has not seen significant recovery from last year’s drought. Low winter snowpack, low precipitation and warmer than normal temperatures causing an early freshet, has moved the B.C. drought rating in the Okanagan to a Level 2 (Very dry)," the RDCO said in a news release.

Drought conditions are likely to persist into 2024.

Residents are advised to reserve water if their gardens and lawns do not require it on the specified days.

Customers with automated sprinklers should only water between midnight and 6 a.m. on their designated day, while those with manual outdoor irrigation must restrict their watering to between 6 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and midnight on their respective irrigation day.

For more tips on water conservation inside and outside your home, or to subscribe to receive email notifications about your water system, visit rdco.com/water.