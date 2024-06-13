West Kelowna wineries make BC restaurants hall of fame

Photo: Brayden Ursel Tony Stewart of Quails' Gate will be inducted in the Supplier category.

A couple of Westside businesses are set to be honoured in the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association hall of fame.

Tony Stewart of Quails’ Gate Estate Winery and Dan Carkner of the Modest Butcher at Mount Boucherie Estate Winery are among the 2024 inductees announced Thursday by the BCRFA.

The BC Restaurant Hall of Fame pays tribute to individuals and organizations that have made a lasting impact on the province’s restaurant and foodservice industry. More than 20 inductees are being celebrated this year. They will join the more than 100 inductees since the BC Restaurant Hall of Fame began in 2005.

Stewart at Quails’ Gate is going in the hall in the Supplier category. Carkner is being recognized as a Local Champion.

“Each of these inductees has made significant contributions to our industry, and it is an honour to recognize their achievements and dedication,” said Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the BCRFA. “Their passion, innovation, and commitment to excellence exemplify the best of what our industry has to offer.”

The induction ceremony and celebration dinner will take place on October 21, 2024, at the Italian Culture Centre, Richmond. For more information about the hall of fame, the 2024 inductees and to purchase tickets, click here.