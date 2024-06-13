Safari Paintball in West Kelowna closing after 30 years in business

Safari Ridge in West Kelowna has closed its doors and today the sign was knocked down.

A note on the company website indicates they are closing their doors and not accepting any bookings for the 2024 season.

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will not be opening for the 2024 season. To our Safari Ridge customers, we extend our heartfelt thanks for an incredible 30 years."

The note says they appreciate the community support throughout the years, but the existing venue in West Kelowna no longer works with their business needs.

"Despite our efforts to secure a long-term lease on this site that would allow us to rebuild and expand, we have not been successful and are now exploring other options," says the online post.

The company is now searching for a commercially zoned property that can accommodate a 40,000-square-foot building and parking for 100 or more vehicles.

The owners say ideally they would like to set up a new location somewhere between the Okanagan Connector and the Kelowna airport.

"If you own such a property and are interested in a well-established, long-term tenant, we would like to talk to you. Please contact us at 778-760-1075 or via email [email protected]."