Family still needs help to buy special van to get daughter around

Photo: Teresa Kuypers

A West Kelowna family continues to fundraise to buy a new van for their daughter who was born with cerebral palsy.

Teresa Kuypers and her family have been saving up to pay for a new way to get Mia around now that she is getting bigger.

"I would like to put out a big thank you to everybody that has contributed so far, our community and businesses have really come through."

Kuypers says the fundraiser they held in March was very well received but despite raising just over $42,000 they are still well short of the ultimate goal of raising $108,000.

"We still have a ways to go."

Kuypers and the family have been trying to get a new ride for their daughter for a while now. They are willing to finance some of the cost themselves but they are still a long way from being able to afford the difference between what they have earned and what a new ride will cost, roughly $65,000.

The next fundraising event goes this Saturday at Just 4 Fun Playcentre on Bering Road.

"We're having a kids event. We're gonna have magic, face painting, some pizza and snacks, and some books from a local author. Each person that buys a ticket gets a free copy of the book," Kuypers says.

The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. For more information or to purchase tickets click here.

The family has also started their own website to help with its fundraising goal.