Construction of seven-storey West Kelowna high rise closer to reality

Photo: Lime Architecture

West Kelowna city council has approved a development permit for what will become the city’s tallest residential structure.

Council was unanimous in its support for the mixed-use building at the corner of Hoskins and Dobbin roads.

The seven-storey rental apartment will include 65 units, a partially underground parkade with two car share stalls and EV charging stations.

Two commercial spaces, one which will house a fitness centre, will be included at street level.

“This is the first Westbank Centre development under the new OCP and the first high rise under our new OCP,” said planner Yvonne Mitchell.

While the building will become the first high rise in the city, Mitchell says it is not considered a “high building” under the BC Building Code.

When asked about the height, director of development approvals Brent Magnan says the fire department has signed off on the structure saying it is doable under their existing fire suppression system.

“The developer made some changes to ensure the fire department was happy,” said Magnan who indicated another similar application may be coming to council soon.

Councillors around the table were excited to see the project move one step closer to getting shovels in the ground.

“This begins the revitalization of downtown,” said Coun. Garrett Millsap. “We will have people living and working in downtown West Kelowna.”

“This is a great example of hopefully one of many buildings like this that comes to the community because it hits on market points we are missing pertaining to attainable housing,” added Coun. Stephen Johnston.