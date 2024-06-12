Council deadlocked on location for West Kelowna hygiene centre

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

West Kelowna council will wait before making a decision on a location for a proposed resource hygiene centre.

Council found themselves deadlocked on whether to defer a decision outright or direct staff to work with agencies proposing the hygiene centre.

With Mayor Gord Milsom absent from Tuesday’s council meeting, the remaining six councillors were unable to come to a consensus.

Councillors Johnston, de Jong and Millsap voted against the original motion and in favour of deferring a decision. With Coun. Da Silva, Zanon and Friesen on the other side both motions went down to defeat in the 3-3 vote.

They were able to agree on a new motion asking staff to bring back a report outlining resources required to mitigate impacts of the resource hygiene centre on the adjoining neighbourhood.

The issue was not the need for a service that would provide shower, washroom and clothes washing facilities along with support services not presently available in the city, but rather the location.

The planned hygiene centre would be located at the top of Churchill Road in a building owned by the Central Okanagan Food Bank. It was used as a temporary shelter for about four months prior to the opening of the Bartley Road shelter.

Coun. Millsap voiced initial concerns about the location, specifically its close proximity to Julia’s Junction playground, the spray park, Our Lady of Lourdes elementary school and the soon to be finished high school.

“I have a real hard time wrapping my head around something like this within 250 metres of a brand new park that is built specifically for children with accessibility needs,” said Millsap.

“I would like to know what assurances we have that we are not going to see a rapid influx because we already have problems in that park. How do we mitigate that risk?”

Community and social development co-ordinator Mellissa Hunt-Anderson responded saying an advisory committee will be struck to address those neighbourhood concerns.

“We do see some unhoused folks use julia’s Junction as a shower at the spray park, and now we can offer them a shower outside Julia’s Junction so I think it is a positive that we are bringing them a real shower as opposed to a playground shower and a bathroom that is not at the park,” said Hunt-Anderson.

“As well, people have been congregating behind KANDU and there are two childcare centres being built there so that is also a concern, and we want to make sure when they open up in the future we have an opportunity to redirect folks to a safer place where children won’t be at.”

Hunt-Anderson says there will never be an ideal location for a facility such as this.

“I can bring this back to council many times and I think we are never going to find the great location for a hygiene centre and we will just be presenting this over and over again in different locations and it is never going to be the right place.

“In the meantime there are going to be upwards of 100 people with a place to go to the bathroom or have a shower, losing dignity, spiralling downward and causing more community safety issues.”

We need to give people their dignity, said Coun. Da Silva who supported the pilot project.

“For us to not move forward with the pilot project to give these 75 people that we have today and perhaps those that are coming into our community tomorrow…I feel it is my responsibility as a councillor to give people their humanity when we have the chance,” said Da Silva.

The staff report on resourcing is expected to be brought back for the June 25 or July 9 council meeting.