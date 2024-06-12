Duplex heavily damaged in early morning fire in West Kelowna

Photo: Jason Brolund Fire gutted a Duplex on Last Road early on the morning of Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Everyone is believed to be safe after an early morning fire at a duplex on Last Road.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to the scene at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the structure fully involved in fire.

All West Kelowna stations fought the fire, with 26 personnel and 5 apparatus. A neighbouring apartment building was also evacuated as crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings.

The blaze was eventually knocked down, but cleanup is expected to take some time. As fire overhaul continues, traffic on Last Road and Brown Road may be impacted. The public is asked to avoid the area. Power may remain off in the vicinity as firefighters safely complete their work.

Residents were allowed to return to the apartment building once smoke was cleared. The people who lived in the duplex that went up in flames have been offered care by Emergency Support Services.

The investigation into the fire continues.



