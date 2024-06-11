BCWS responds to wildfire sparked in high winds on Coalmont Road near Hwy 5A

Photo: BCWS Small spot fire near Highway 5A and Coalmont Road.

UPDATE 5:14 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says they have sent initial attack crews to a wildfire that was reported just before noon Tuesday.

The fire 60474, which hasn't been named yet, is still relatively small in size but strong winds in the area are a concern.

BCWS fire information officer Shaelee Stearns tells Castanet, "we have two initial attack crews responding to the fire as well as a response officer. It's currently under a hectare in size but is still classified as out of control."

Stearns says initial attack crews are working to establish a hose lay and wet line around the perimeter of the fire.

"I don't know exactly what kind of winds are on the site with the fire itself right now, but it's something that crews will continue to monitor," says Stearns.

ORIGINAL 5:00 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has responded to a wildfire near Highway 5A south of the Okanagan Connector Tuesday afternoon.

The wildfire is currently listed at 0.4 hectares in size and is believed to have been human-caused.

The fire is located on Coalmont Road just off Highway 5A and is currently listed as out of control.