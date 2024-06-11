Warning to dog owners after woman injured and dog killed in deer attack

Photo: Contributed

B.C. conservation officers are warning people to take precautions after a woman was attacked and her dog was killed by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. near the Westgate Mobile Home Park.

According to the provincial Ministry of Environment, a woman was walking her two Chihuahua dogs on a leash when a doe attacked.

The woman was injured, and one of the dogs was trampled.

"The woman managed to get help, and the deer was chased away. She received medical treatment in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The dog was killed during the attack," said David Karn, with the Ministry of Environment.

Conservation officers responded to the area and determined the attack was defensive in nature, as the doe was protecting its fawn.

Karn says conservation officers posted signs in the area warning people of an aggressive deer.

"At this time of year, deer and ungulates are often with their young and are more likely to become aggressive. People are asked to take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, including leashing pets, traveling in groups, and keeping their distance," he added.