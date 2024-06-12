West Kelowna parks manager says there was a vandalism spree in city parks

Photo: Contributed

The City of West Kelowna's park manager tells Castanet he finds it frustrating when amenities designed to enhance public enjoyment are vandalized and damaged.

Three Adirondack chairs that were specially painted by an artist were destroyed over the weekend along the West Kelowna waterway near Gelltaly Bay.

Mark Roberts says a fourth chair was damaged last year and now the three remaining chairs have been intentionally destroyed.

"It's super frustrating, and we're seeing it all throughout the park system right now from the waterfront, all the way up into the upper neighborhood parks."

Roberts says warmer temperatures are bringing people into the parks and public spaces and unfortunately some of them are doing damage.

"With the warmer temperatures, people are out later, and you know, stuff is just getting vandalized a whole lot more at the moment, which is very frustrating," says Roberts.

The acts of vandalism range from damaging public property like the Adirondack chairs to graffiti, to the destruction of plants, "people just trying to destroy whatever they can get their hands on."

Roberts says it looks like someone went on a mini rampage in West Kelowna sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

"I guess there was a bit of a rampage that happened that night down along the waterfront and somebody or a group went through and caused a whole lot of damage throughout that neighbourhood, as they sort of made their way through," says Roberts.

Unfortunately, Roberts says he's not sure if the Adirondack chairs will be replaced, "we replaced one last year after it was broken. But because they're custom painted by the artist, we're waiting to see if the artists want to donate them again. We'll kind of wait to have those conversations with the artists and go from there."