Adirondack chairs permanently fixed to dock in Gellatly Bay destroyed over the weekend

A number of people living in West Kelowna are upset after finding out that the Adirondack chairs permanently installed along the waterfront at Gellatly Bay have been destroyed.

"We do this lovely walk along the lake. There were three nice painted chairs for us to sit and rest a spell. Some person or persons totally vandalized them this weekend. What's with people!!!!"

Castanet has received several complaints about the vandalized chairs, expressing concern and dismay that they have been damaged.

Castanet has reached out to the City of West of Kelowna for comment and more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.