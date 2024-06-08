Deer struck by moving car in West Kelowna

A deer was struck by a moving vehicle Saturday afternoon in West Kelowna.

Dashcam footage shows a deer running across the highway in the east direction when it collides with a silver car heading south.

The deer can be seen flying and flipping through the air as the driver had no time to stop or slow down.

It is unclear at this time if the driver has been harmed by the crash, but the deer appears to dent the hood of the car upon contact.

The condition of the deer is not known.

This should serve as a reminder to drivers to keep both eyes on the road and both hands on the wheel when driving a vehicle.