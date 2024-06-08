Construction begins on multi-use path on Shannon Lake Rd. next week

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Construction is expected to begin Monday on enhancements to Shannon Lake Road.

Work, including construction of a new multi-use path, road improvements, upgrades to stormwater and lighting, are scheduled to occur between the Kinsmen Park lower soccer field and Swite Road.

Beginning Monday, single lane alternating traffic will be in effect from the soccer field to Asquith Road between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays.

Delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected with crews and equipment working in the area.

All businesses in the area will remain open and pedestrian access will be maintained.

The $5.2 million road improvement project is being divided into three phases.

Phase 1: Road improvements from Kinsmen Park lower soccer field to Asquith Road including the installation of a multi-use pathway on both sides of the roadway

Phase 2: Construction of a roundabout at the Asquith and Shannon Lake Road intersection

Phase 3: Road improvements from Asquith Road to Swite Road including the installation of a multi-use pathway on both sides of the roadway

Advance notice will be given prior to the start of phases two and three.

Work is expected to be complete by the summer of 2025.