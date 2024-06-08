Developer of seven-storey apartment seeking development permit

Photo: Lime Architecture

The developer of what will become the largest apartment building in West Kelowna is getting closer to putting shovels in the ground.

Live Hoskins Inc. is seeking a development permit for its planned seven-storey mixed use development at the corner of Hoskins and Dobbin roads.

The three properties that make up the development footprint at 3715 and 3717 Hoskins Road, and 2424 Dobbin Road were recently consolidated into one property as part of the rezoning.

According to a staff report for Tuesday’s city council meeting, the development will include two ground-level commercial units and 65 rental units above.

The apartment will include 20 studio, 35 one bedroom and 10 two bedroom units.

Each unit will include a private balcony with a shared rooftop patio also proposed.

Parking will be provided with a partially underground two-level parkade which will include electric vehicle charging stations and two car share spaces.

A cash-in-lieu payment of $170,000 will also be made to the city in exchange for a reduction in the number of required parking stalls.

Parking for 49 vehicles is proposed, 21 fewer than the 70 required.

The building is being targeted at low to middle income earners.