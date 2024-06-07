West Kelowna proposing a pilot program to support unhoused in the community

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

A new pilot project to provide services and support for people struggling with homelessness is being proposed for the City of West Kelowna.

The Westside Resource Hygiene Centre would provide meals, clothing, harm reduction supplies and hygiene supports while connecting the unhoused community with social service staff to provide case management, mental health and addiction services.

“Currently there aren’t any weekly, year-round hygiene or resource supports available to the unhoused such as washrooms, showers, a free laundromat or hot meal programs in West Kelowna,” a report for Tuesday’s council meeting states.

“As well, in general, there is a lack of physical space in the Westbank Centre for service providers to lease or buy to open satellite locations to deliver their services and programs.

“The co-location of support services along with the hygiene and resources will decrease street entrenchment as the focus of the new space will be to support health, wellness and a pathway to housing.”

KANDU had been providing meals, clothing and hygiene supplies to those in need along with its regular services since last fall, but advised the city and social service community last month it would no longer be providing meals, clothing or hygiene supplies.

The new centre would be designed for anyone who does not have access to shelter or appropriate housing including those chronically homeless or who recently lost their housing and need supports to get housed quickly.

The report suggests the Kelowna Gospel Mission is interested in leading the centre with collaborative support from several agencies including the Canadian Mental Health Association, Turning Points, Hope Outreach, the Central Okanagan Food Bank, Salvation Army, KANDU, Interior Health, Piers - Partners in Resources and Westbank First Nation.

“This program will not reinforce street entrenchment but will support people struggling with homelessness and housing insecurity to get the supports and resources they need to find stable housing as well as any mental health and addiction supports needed to improve their health and well-being,” the report concluded.

At last count between 60 and 65 people were experiencing homelessness in the city, about three times the number from a year ago.

If approved, the centre would be located at 2545 Churchill Road.