Peachland man deeply impacted by fatal crash in his front yard erects memorial

Photo: Eduardo Alves Eduardo Alves with memorial at scene of fatal motorcycle collision in Peachland along Hwy 97.

A Peachland man who witnessed a fatal motorcycle collision on Monday evening says he's working hard to move past the horrific memory.

Eduardo Alves says he decided to make a memorial to mark the spot and help him move on.

"It's right in front of my house, so this is a reminder," he said.

Alves says he had to seek help and has done several sessions, including eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, to help him get the grim images out of his head.

"I was able to disconnect my feelings and emotions towards this death. So it really helped. I had to close the chapter," says Alves.

The memorial consists of one of the shocks recovered from the crash and the flowers the people involved in the collision say they were pulling over to pick.

Alves talked to the occupants of the truck involved in the collision – a couple with their dog – who were in shock at the time. Alves says they told him they saw some beautiful flowers by the side of the road and wanted to pull over and pick some, and that's when the collision occurred.

Alves says the collision happened at 9:45 Monday night. Police have yet to confirm the fatality or release any further details on the collision.

"I don't know anything about the family but my heart goes out to them. You know, I don't know if he was a father or a brother or a dad. But this whole experience was just horrific," says Alves.

For his part, Alves says he's not assigning any blame and he hopes other people enjoy the flowers the couple found so beautiful.

"I'm not cutting anything down. If anything, it's a closure for everyone that was involved in [the collision]," says Alves. "There were no bad intentions. The lady had no bad intentions. She was just wanting to go get some flowers. It happened in a split second. So it's not just for me, it's for everyone. It's also for the family too."

Highway 97 was closed overnight and reopened at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.