Community rallying for West Kelowna senior threatened with lawsuit, displacement

The community is rallying to help a West Kelowna senior facing the threat of lawsuit from developers after he attempted to assert his right to fair compensation for his mobile home.

George Sun, 64, has lived in the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park at 2355 Marshall Rd. since 2012 when he purchased a decrepit double-wide mobile home for $1,000 cash.

Sun, a refugee who escaped the Killing Fields of Cambodia, spent months working on the home between shifts to make it livable, and raised his two sons there as a single father.

The mobile home park has since been purchased by Kerr Properties, a Langley-based company seeking to re-develop the property into an industrial park.

Sun’s unit was previously unregistered with the City of West Kelowna, meaning his address did not exist on the city's tax roll, a situation he had been trying to resolve for years. As such, the developers alleged they did not need to pay him as an owner of his mobile home, instead offering to compensate him as a renter.

After Sun received help registering his property on the local tax roll from local MLA Ben Stewart following Castanet reporting, Sun received a threat of a lawsuit.

Kerr Properties is refusing to buy the home at the same rate other homes in the park were purchased and says they will make Sun pay for its demolition costs.

Sun has told Castanet he feels "very much alone" in this bureaucratic quagmire.

Since then, locals have stepped up with the goal of helping Sun. Joey Alvarez has launched a GoFundMe on Sun's behalf, which Sun is aware of and endorses.

"We hope that with this fund we can help him to secure ongoing legal representation to secure fair compensation for his home that he purchased and if needed, alternate housing," reads the GoFundMe description.

Since Castanet published its story, a local lawyer has also reached out to help Sun on a pro-bono basis. A construction company with ties to the local non-profit sector has also connected with him in an effort to get his home to a legal standard. Castanet will provide an update on the community effort to support Sun, as it progresses, in the coming weeks.

The GoFundMe goal is $30,000, less than $400 of which has been raised to date. It can be found online here.