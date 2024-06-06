West Kelowna woman plans one last fling before entering hospice with stage 4 lung and brain cancer

Photo: Sue Paine Sue Paine still smiling in hospital getting treatment.

A West Kelowna woman wants to go out on her own terms and leave her friends with fond memories and smiles.

Sue Paine is battling stage 4 lung and brain cancer and says she expects to be entering the hospice in the next few weeks. But before she goes she is hoping for one last laugh with friends.

"On Saturday we're doing what we call the 'Sue extinction tour' because I'm dying."

Paine has ordered a number of blow-up dinosaur costumes she and her friends plan on wearing on a bit of a farewell pub crawl starting Saturday afternoon, likely at Whiski-Jack's Pub in West Kelowna around 4 p.m.

"I don't know why those suits just crack me up. [We will] just go around town and wave and smile and say, hey, you know, let's go out with a big laugh and a smile."

Paine says she has always tried to laugh her way through life and she wants to go out the way she lived.

"I'm not going to have a big sad funeral, it's not my thing. I got diagnosed in December, I can't tell you how many tears I've cried."

Paine says she hopes her story reminds people that no matter what's going on in their lives there is always time for a laugh and a smile.

"Just to show people that despite adversity you gotta keep your sense of humour."