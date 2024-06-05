Opening of new West Kelowna Library delayed again

Photo: Madison Reeve/file

There has been a further delay in the opening of the new West Kelowna Library branch.

The library inside the new West Kelowna city hall building is now scheduled to open June 15.

It was originally slated to open its doors at the end of May, then June 5.

"We appreciate your patience as we complete the final stages of construction," the a new release states.

"For the first couple of weeks of opening, parking will be limited due to ongoing work, but we are actively working to maximize the available spaces for your convenience."

Minor touch-ups will still be taking place once the library opens.