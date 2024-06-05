All-white marmot spotted in West Kelowna

Rob Gibson

A West Kelowna man says he feels lucky to have spotted what he believes is a rare albino marmot.

Golfer Craig Wiggins spotted it on June 4 on the Shannon Lake golf course in West Kelowna.

"Extremely rare. Pretty neat because I googled it and it's extremely rare, they've only been spotted a couple of times in North America," he said.

In July 2020, a Kamloops photographer spotted an albino marmot in the forests between Chase and Pritchard.

Wiggins says he's not sure if this is an albino marmot or a "spirit marmot" because it doesn't appear to have the telltale red eyes of an albino.

"Long story short, it is a rare, rare event," he said.

Spirit bears, for example, are a rare subspecies of a black bear that are not albinos but have a gene mutation that prompts white fur.

Wiggins says he feels lucky to have spotted the giant ground squirrel.

Wiggins said the 14th hole at Shannon Lake golf course has quite a few marmots on it, making this white one easy to spot as it sticks out "like a sore thumb" when compared to the others.

Marmot expert Dr. Malcolm McAdie says this is likely a white yellow-bellied marmot based on its location.

"They are quite uncommon. They have been previously documented in Wyoming and Colorado, but maybe not in B.C."



Dr. McAdie says albinism, white with an absence of pigment and melanism, increased black pigment or melanin, has been reported in several marmot species, with melanism being the more common type of mutation.



"True albinism, white with no pigment and light coloured or pink eyes, is exceedingly rare in marmots. However, this individual has normally pigmented eyes and would probably be categorized as leucistic, pigment cells in the eyes are not affected by the mutation."

Dr. McAdie says coloration is hugely important to marmots because it significantly affects their ability to control their body temperature and also their ability to remain inconspicuous to predators. "It is possible that this little guy may have a reduced chance of long-term survival because of this mutation."



The critically endangered Vancouver Island marmot has evolved to be melanistic with an abundance of melanin or dark pigment as a survival mechanism.