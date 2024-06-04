Gellatly Nut Farm orchard reopens after deer move on

Photo: RDCO

The orchard located in Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park in West Kelowna, is now open to the public after being closed over the weekend because of a protective mother deer looking out for her fawns.

The park was closed on Friday after reports of a deer acting aggressively, especially around dogs. Those deer have now moved on.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan thanks park visitors for their understanding and for respecting the signs and barriers that were erected to protect the deer and the public.

"A reminder to dog owners that dogs are only permitted on the Beach Trail and the access road in Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park and dogs must be on leash. Dogs are not permitted within the orchard area at any time," says an email from the RDCO.

The RDCO and the BC Conservation Officer Service remind people to leave fawns alone and to not touch them.