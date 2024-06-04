238671
237010
West Kelowna  

Highway 97 reopens after crash south of Peachland

Peachland crash cleared

- | Story: 490664

Highway 97 has reopened south of Peachland.

The highway was closed for several hours between Princeton Avenue and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park after a serious crash late Monday night.

Southbound traffic was being detoured along Lipsett Avenue and Renfrew Road.

