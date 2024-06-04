Highway 97 reopens after crash south of Peachland

Photo: DriveBC
Highway 97 reopened south of Peachland early Tuesday after a crash closed the road late Monday night.
?CLEAR #BCHwy97 - Now OPEN between Okanagan Lake Provincial Park and Princeton Avenue in #PeachlandBC. https://t.co/UhyOOm00IB— DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 4, 2024
The highway was closed for several hours between Princeton Avenue and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park after a serious crash late Monday night.
Southbound traffic was being detoured along Lipsett Avenue and Renfrew Road.