Fore! a good cause: Golf ball drop supports food bank

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank The winning golf balls from the 2023 Central Okanagan Food Bank Heli Ball Drop.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is teeing off on one of its major fundraisers.

People can now purchase numbered golf balls for the second annual Heli Ball Drop, with cash prizes of up to $10,000. The goal is to surpass the 29,000 that was raised last year.

This year’s ball drop will take place on Saturday, June 22 at Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in West Kelowna’s Memorial Park.

"We are thrilled to host this year's event in West Kelowna, providing the community with a free, family-friendly experience," says RayAnn Gruza, communication and engagement coordinator at the COFB.

“Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the spectacle."

On the day of the event, a helicopter will be loaded with the numbered golf balls which will then be dropped over a target at Memorial Park. The closest ball to the target in each tier wins a cash prize. Tier 1 prices are $25 for a single ball with a 1 in 1,500 chance of winning $7,000 in prizes. Tier 2 balls go for $50 each, with a 1 in 750 chance of winning $3,000 in prizes.

Tickets are available until June 22 and can be purchased online here. You must be a resident of BC and over 19 years of age to be eligible for prizes.

People who plan to gather at Memorial Park for the Heli Ball Drop are asked to bring a food donation for a chance to win a special prize.