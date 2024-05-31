Gellatly Nut Farm Orchard closed due to deer with fawns

Photo: RDCO

Officials have closed the Gellatly Nut Farm Orchard due to aggressive deer in the area.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says the closure will allow space for the deer fawns and their mother to recover and move on.

“Regional Parks reminds dog owners that dogs are not permitted within the orchard area at any time and are required to be always on leash in other areas of the park,” said the regional district.

The public is asked to respect the closure barriers.

Signage has been posted at all entrances.

A dog was killed in a deer attack in the same park last fall.