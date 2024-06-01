No firm timeline on reopening of Rose Valley Regional Park

West Kelowna residents are wondering when they will be able to get back into Rose Valley Regional Park.

“I know they have a post-wildfire process, and when you look at that it looks great but I’d like to know more about the timeline,” said local resident Bryon Dickie. “I know they interact with provincial agencies as well, so I’d kinda like to know who’s in charge and what are the timelines for each of those particular process items and how soon are we going to see some of those things being done.

“If they say it’s going to take four weeks and it’s taking six, I think we have to ask the question why?”

Unfortunately, Bryon and other users of the very popular hiking area will have to cool their heels. Work to assess and repair damage from last summer’s McDougall Creek wildfire is likely to take years, not months.

More than nine months after the fire, there are still many hazards along the trails.

“Looking at recovery efforts in the past, going back to 2003 and the Okanagan Mountain Park fire, well that took a long time to recover from that one. The logging activities and the salvage harvesting activities went on for years,” explains Steve Schell, manager park wildlife recovery, Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Schell says the RDCO is trying to learn from that experience and incorporate some of those lessons to ensure the work gets done as fast and efficiently as possible. But safety also has to be top of mind.

The park is riddles with hazards including danger trees that have fallen across trails or could fall at any moment. There are ash pits scattered all around and much of the directional signage on the trails in Rose Valley was destroyed by the fire.

Despite those hazards, there is evidence that people have been ignoring the fencing and keep out signs and venturing onto the trails with their dogs.

“We’re very concerned about the public safety out here,” says Schell. “Foremost, it’s closed for a reason. We do not want the public out here at all because of these hazards.”

Schell says there will be some salvage logging operations in Rose Valley later this year, and nearby residents will be notified about that activity.

Four RDCO parks were damaged in last summer’s wildfires. Crews have managed to reopen Trader’s Cove and Raymer Bay, but the process is going to be slower in Rose Valley and Stephens Coyote Ridge. Current estimates put the timeline at one to five years after the fires. The RDCO website says portions of Rose Valley could be ready by fall 2024.

The RDCO is in the process of hazard assessment. The next step will be getting provincial permits for salvage logging and archeological review. Once a firmer timeline is known for all the stages of restoration it will be posted here.

In the meantime, users are encouraged to visit other regional parks nearby, including Glen Canyon, Trepanier Creek and Kalamoir.