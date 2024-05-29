West Kelowna property tax notices in the mail

Photo: Wayne Moore

Property tax notices are now in the mail in West Kelowna.

More than 15,200 paper notices have been mailed out with another 1,800 sent by email for those registered for e-billing.

Property owners must pay all property taxes by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, to avoid the statutory 10 per cent late penalty.

West Kelowna’s 2024 budget includes a city-wide property tax increase of 6.85 per cent, although the amount due for each lot will depend on property value fluctuations of every property.

Taxes can be paid at the new city hall building at 3731 Old Okanagan Hwy. Do not go to the old city hall location at the Mount Boucherie Community Centre.

There is no afterhours drop box at which to leave in-person payments at the new city hall.

Claim the Home Owner Grant through the Province of B.C.

Regardless of whether you pay taxes in-person, through your bank, via a mortgage company, or through a city prepayment plan, you must still separately claim your home owner grant through the province before the deadline. To claim the home owner grant:

Visit gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant or call 1-888-355-2700.

Once you complete the application process, record the confirmation number. The province will provide confirmation so you do not need to follow up with city staff.

Payment options available

The city recommends paying online through your bank, and note that Monday, July 1, 2024 is the Canada Day statutory holiday, which may delay the city receiving your payment.

Select WEST KELOWNA – TAXES as the payee.

Use your roll number starting with 364 as the account number, with no dashes, spaces, or periods.

Record your transaction confirmation, which must have a date of July 2, 2024 or earlier.

You may pay by cheque or in person, at the new city hall at 3731 Old Okanagan Hwy., West Kelowna B.C. V4T 0G7.

Make payable to City of West Kelowna, record your roll number in the memo line, and include the remittance stub with your cheque.

The city accepts cheques and debit cards in person, but ensure your debit limit is sufficient to cover your balance owing.

The city can also accept cash, if paying in person.

If paying in person, please remember:

City hall is closed Canada Day, Monday, July 1.

Expect lines and wait times, and dress for the weather.

The city does not accept credit cards, but does accept cheques from credit card companies. Inquire with companies like Plastiq and PaySimply to pay by credit card for a fee.