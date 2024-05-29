West Kelowna approves three-year extension for Bartley Road shelter

Photo: BC Housing

The temporary shelter situated within a gravel pit on Bartley Road in West Kelowna will operate for at least three more years.

City council ensured the shelter would remain in place, agreeing Tuesday to a three-year extension of a temporary use permit first awarded to BC Housing in 2021.

Since that time, city staff say 305 unique individuals have been supported through the shelter. Of those, 39 have found permanent housing, 45 have been referred to treatment, detox or transitional housing programs while the remaining either continue to be supported, have left the community or are being supported at other shelters.

“It’s great to see the successes that have come through the operation,” said Mayor Gord Milsom in supporting the extension.

“The program needs to have some certainty. We do want BC Housing to move forward on some improvement but it is going to take awhile.”

Those improvements include a permanent shelter in the city which council has been lobbying for for a number of years.

Over the past two months, staff say the city and BC Housing have been meeting on a bi-monthly basis to review potential properties for a permanent location.

Nothing has been found to date.

“I recognize a lot of funds have been captured in the region but we are still waiting for some of ours because we would like to make some of these facilities permanent,” said Coun. Stephen Johnston, who is also the BC United candidate for West Kelowna-Peachland in the upcoming election.

“Any time now would be great."

“There is a real need in our community…this is a challenging decision to make,” said Coun. Rick de Jong.

“There are people that will be happy to see this move, then there will be people unhappy that it is now placed beside them. We are never going to make everybody happy.”

For the most part, staff say there have been very few concerns raised about the shelter from either bylaw or the RCMP.

It was noted there were five letters of concern from Crystal Springs residents pertaining to a rash of fires earlier this month on the Brookhaven Care Centre property.

BC Housing will continue to fund the shelter while Turning Points Collective will operate it.

The shelter has room for up to 40 individuals at any one time.

The COVID-19 Rapid Rehousing program operated out of the Super 8 Motel was closed at the end of March.