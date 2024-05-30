Interior Health faces fines, cost recovery after string of fires on their property

Photo: Alistair Waters - file West Kelowna fire crews extinguish fire on Brookhaven property May 6.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund has put Interior Health on notice after a series of recent fires on their Brookhaven Care Centre property.

At least four fires were reported on the property in a two-day span earlier this month resulting from campfires started by individuals camping out on the Brookhaven property.

“Pursuant to our fire bylaw, on May 21, I issued a campfire ban for the property in question, 1775 Shannon Lake Road,” Brolund told city council Tuesday evening.

“Campfires are no longer permitted on that property and (Interior Health) has been advised of that."

Brolund says any future fires on the property will result in fines of $250 per occurrence under the bylaw. IH would also be responsible for the cost of providing personnel and equipment to extinguish fires on their property.

“Prevention and mitigation of fire in our community is a shared responsibility between the fire department and property owners.

“In this case where we have a property owner who has a piece of property where fires are being set and they are escaping, we are looking at that property owner to do as much as they can to prevent that from happening.”

Brolund says he has been asking for that to occur and when there isn’t the required co-operation there are consequences in the form of fines and penalties.

“I have also asked them to take some action and put signs up to make it clear campfires are not permitted there.

“But, bigger than that, work with us to look at what wildfire mitigation around that property looks like.

“It will benefit the community as a whole if the risk is reduced in that area but it can only serve to benefit them as well, I mean it’s a care home that is occupied by a vulnerable population.

“That is the true solution and we are ready to work together with them to do that.”