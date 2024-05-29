West Kelowna council hold first meeting in new city hall

Photo: Wayne Moore

The City of West Kelowna christened its new council chambers Tuesday night.

Despite a few sound related glitches, the newly-completed chamber room saw its first council meeting in front of staff and a few dozen onlookers.

It’s been a long time coming for a council which held meetings at the Lions Hall before eventually moving into chambers at city hall located in the refurbished Mount Boucherie Centre.

Mayor Gord Milsom says the city has come a long way since that first meeting.

“It feels great,” says Milsom, one of three people in the room who attended the inaugural council meeting in 2007.

“The building feels good to have proper facilities and many of our employees housed under one roof. As far as our first meeting in a proper council chambers, ya, it feels really good.

“It’s been a long go but we have the perfect location and collaboration with other services.”

Milsom was co-chair of the committee advocating for a city hall to be built on Elliott Road nearly a decade ago. That idea was shot down in a referendum in 2016.

Looking back, he says this is the perfect site for city hall.

“It’s land that we own and by waiting a few years we were able to build it without any additional tax increases.

“And it’s a true gathering place to have that partnership with the library that didn’t exist back then. To have the MP and MLA here…that wasn’t considered back then."

"It was worth the wait," he said.

The new city hall was first expected to be completed by December 2022 at a cost of roughly $18 million, but ended up costing $22.8 million.