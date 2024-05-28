Left turn lane being added on Boucherie Road at Black Swift Vineyards

Photo: Google Street View A left turn lane will be installed along Boucherie Road at Black Swift Vineyards.

A new left turn lane is about to be installed along Boucherie Road.

The City of West Kelowna says a private contractor will be making safety improvements, including a left turn lane, across from 2345 Boucherie Road, right in front of Black Swift Vineyards.

Work is set to begin Wednesday. Crews with Bronag Contracting Ltd. and Fredex Construction will be on scene from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays until the end of June, weather permitting. Work is not scheduled during evenings or weekends.

Boucherie Road will remain open during construction, but traffic controls will be in place, including reduced speeds and intermittent single-lane alternating traffic through the work zone. Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time, drive with caution through construction zones, give extra space for roadside workers, and follow directions of traffic-control personnel.

Outside of construction hours, the road will be open to through traffic. Pedestrian, cyclist, transit and emergency services access will be maintained at all times and the city will ensure the contractor maintains traffic flows during peak periods.

For more information, contact Fredex Construction Inc. at 250-878-1875 or [email protected].