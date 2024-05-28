Family, RCMP searching for missing West Kelowna man

Photo: Shawna O'Malley 29-year-old Shooter Drover.

A West Kelowna family is searching for a man who has been missing since last Thursday.

The family of Shooter Drover, 29, says he has been battling mental health issues and recently returned to Kelowna from Vancouver but wandered away from his Rutland apartment last week.

"He has been in Vancouver for four years in and out of treatment. We brought him back home from Langley.

As of Monday, a week ago yesterday, all communication stopped. I called the RCMP, they went to the residence and talked with the roommate, and he had just simply kind of vanished," says Drover's mother Shawna O'Malley.

Drover left his apartment leaving everything behind including his cell phone and bank card.

RCMP have been notified. Drover is described as :

Name: Shooter Drover

Age: 29

Height: five-foot-10

Weight: 165 pounds

Hair colour: dark brown

If anyone has any information you are asked to call Shawna O'Malley at 250-870-3082. Or the RCMP referencing case number 2024-27817.