Boil water notice issued in Peachland after line break

Photo: District of Peachland Turner Avenue between the intersections of Princeton Avenue and Gillam Crescent was closed Monday after a water main break.

The District of Peachland has issued a boil water notice for the entire community in the wake of a water main break.

Crews have managed to isolate the break that was discovered Monday and are working to restore water service to residents.

The district had to close Turner Avenue between the intersections of Princeton Avenue and Gillam Crescent Monday to allow crews safe access for investigation and repair of the broken line.

Due to the depressurization of the trunk main, the boil water notice has been issued as a precautionary measure. It will remain in effect until two bacteriological samples come back negative.

To ensure your water is safe to drink, cook with or brush your teeth, bring it to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

For further details, contact the Public Works Department at 240-767-2647.



