West Kelowna council hold next meeting at new city hall

Photo: Madison Reeve/file

West Kelowna city council will get a chance to test drive their new council chambers.

The city announced Friday council will hold its inaugural meeting inside the new chambers next Tuesday, May 28.

It will be a welcome change for council after holding meetings inside a refurbished Britco trailer for the past four years.

“Council is very pleased to provide this new city hall as a place of governance and administration for our community,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

“It’s been 17 years since we’ve been in temporary facilities, and it feels great to be in our first purpose-built city hall and host an inaugural council meeting in proper council chambers.”

Testing of the audio-video equipment is now complete allowing for the transition to take place.

“We wanted to ensure that everything was working smoothly before we moved forward with in-person council meetings,” said Milsom.

“With all the technology ready, council is pleased to invite the public here to the new city hall council chambers for the May 28 meeting.”

The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

The city is the first of six tenants to relocate to the new building on Old Okanagan Highway.

The West Kelowna branch of the Okanagan Regional Library is set to open June 5 while MLA, MP, ICBC and ServiceBC offices have yet to announce their opening dates.