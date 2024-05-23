Watch: Power pole on fire in West Kelowna around same time as large power outage

Contributed

UPDATE 6:03 a.m.

The lights are back on for most of the 3,000 customers affected by a power outage in West Kelowna Wednesday night.

However, a new outage reported around 4:30 a.m. Thursday is affecting 226 BC Hydro customers in a smaller section of the same general area. That outage is located between Brown Road and Old Okanagan Highway, south of Ingram Road.

BC Hydro says at this point the cause is under investigation. A crew has been assigned.

One Castanet reader suggested that a pole fire may have caused the earlier, larger outage on Wednesday night. BC Hydro listed the cause as a bird contacting its wires, but the reader sent in a video of a power pole on fire near Truck 59 Cidery on Brown Road.

She says that not long before the fire there was an extreme flash of lightning that she believes sparked the fire.

Photo: BC Hydro A power outage was affecting 226 customers Westbank Thursday morning.

Photo: BC Hydro Power went out for thousands in West Kelowna on Wednesday night after an equipment failure, according to BC Hydro.

ORIGINAL 9:15 p.m.

Power is out for more than 3,000 BC Hydro customers in West Kelowna Wednesday night after an equipment failure.

According to BC Hydro’s outage map, the power outage is impacting 3,043 customers between Whitworth Road in the south to properties north of Reece Road and Old Okanagan Highway.

The power went out at about 8:45 p.m., and BC Hydro said a crew has been assigned.

This story will be updated when more information is available.