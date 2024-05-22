BC Hydro says more than 3,000 in West Kelowna without power after equipment failure

Photo: BC Hydro Power went out for thousands in West Kelowna on Wednesday night after an equipment failure, according to BC Hydro.

According to BC Hydro’s outage map, the power outage is impacting 3,043 customers between Whitworth Road in the south to properties north of Reece Road and Old Okanagan Highway.

The power went out at about 8:45 p.m., and BC Hydro said a crew has been assigned.

