Repaving to start on Glenrosa, Ogden roads in West Kelowna

Photo: Jon Manchester

Residents of West Kelowna's Glenrosa neighbourhood can expect some delays this month as road repaving takes place.

The city says its road rehabilitation will have crews at work on Glenrosa Rd. from Highway 97 to the Yorkton and Webber Rd. roundabout.

At the same time in Lakeview Heights, Ogden Rd. will be repaved between Graymar Rd. and Boucherie Rd.

Construction is expected to pick up this week, running until the end of May, subject to weather conditions.

West Kelowna’s road network is inspected each year and roads are prioritized for repair, which often include milling and replacing the asphalt surface.

"For everyone’s safety and out of respect for neighbours, please follow traffic control signs and personnel, slow down, and move over for crews, and follow posted speed limits in and around work zones and along detour routes," said the city.

"During the upgrades, efforts will be made to reduce impacts to motorists whenever possible."