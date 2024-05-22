Water quality advisory in Shannon Lake for watermain flushing

Photo: City of West Kelowna Watermain flushing will start in Zone 5 on May 23.

The City of West Kelowna has issued a water quality notice for parts of the Shannon Lake neighbourhood due to watermain flushing.

The city’s annual flushing program will move to Zone 5 on Thursday, resulting in an isolated and precautionary water quality advisory that will remain in place until further notice.

“Flushing forces high-velocity water through hydrants to remove sediment that has accumulated in the distribution system’s mains over time,” the city says.

“During flushing, customers in Zone 5 may experience reduced water pressure and/or discolouration when crews are working at a nearby hydrant. Any disruption and discolouration should be brief and only occur around the times of the flushing.”

A map of each water zone is here.

Crews have finished flushing in Zone 4 — Shannon Woods, Shannon Heights and Tallus Ridge — and the precautionary water quality advisory for that zone ends as of Thursday.

A water quality advisory means those with elevated risk and weakened immune systems should boil drinking water or seek an alternate source. The bulk water filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads is open.