Get the family FireSmart next weekend in West Kelowna

Photo: FireSmart

It's time to get fire smart.

The City of West Kelowna is encouraging residents to take part in FireSmart Family Day next weekend at Fire Hall #31, and will be shutting down Old Okanagan Highway between Drought and Apollo Rd, and Apollo Rd on May 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Located at 3651 Old Okanagan Highway, this event will aim to teach people about fire season and how to be smart about it.

People in attendance can enjoy fun activities, watch and learn while taking in some FireSmart demos, and more, including a kids play zone, meeting Ember the fire fox and Sparky the fire dog, food and drink, spray the firefighter hose, and learn how to prep your house for wildfire season.

"Everyone is invited to join West Kelowna Fire Rescue firefighters, staff and special guests for this free event as we all work together to become a more FireSmart community," said the City of West Kelowna in a news release.

The City of West Kelowna is asking people who attend the FireSmart Family Day to please donate to the local food bank as a way of entry.

During the day of the event, access to all area businesses and residences will be maintained.