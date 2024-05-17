1,600 litres of tar burned in fire that closed Okanagan Connector for hours

Photo: Contributed A truck caught fire on the Okanagan Connector early Sunday morning.

The provincial government has released details about a tractor trailer fire last weekend that forced the closure of the Okanagan Connector for most of a day.

The truck and trailer caught fire at around 1 a.m. on May 12 in the area of Brenda Mines, prompting the closure of Highway 97C for roughly 15 hours.

Friday, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure disclosed that the tractor trailer unit that burned was carrying about 1,600 litres of tar.

The entire load burned.

“A response contractor cleaned up the incident,” said MoTI.

“The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy was not notified of the incident, as required,” the statement continued. “Ministry of Environment staff are reaching out to the responsible party to educate them on their spill reporting requirements.”

The exact cause of the fire is not known, “due to an inability to inspect the vehicle involved.”