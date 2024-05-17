BC Parks campsite reservations in the Okanagan down from last year, some trails closed

Photo: Brayden Ursel A camper sets up his RV awning at Bear Creek Provincial Park in May 2023.

The Bear Creek Provincial Park campground is open this long weekend, but the hiking trails across Westside Road remain off limits.

Okanagan campgrounds remain in high demand for May long weekend, with more than 1,400 reservations across the valley. That is down from 1,600 reservations at the same time last year.

Most parks are fully booked this weekend, however BC Parks encourages campers to sign up for the Notify Me service. It will send an email notification if and when a site becomes available and which dates you can choose. You will still have to go to the reservation service to make the booking official.

The Bear Creek hiking trails were impacted by the McDougall Creek wildfire and will remain closed for the rest of the 2024 season.

Several other provincial parks were also affected by fires. In the South Okanagan, the east part of South Okanagan Grasslands Protected area will also remain closed in 2024. Cathedral Park is currently closed and will remain so until it can be determined what can be opened there when the snow melts from the alpine.

BC Parks adds that trails in the alpine still aren’t open because snow remains in many areas. Backcountry enthusiasts are encouraged to come back in the summer to enjoy remote hiking destinations.

If you’re planning to hike or bike in Myra-Bellevue Park, remember that the trestles are still being upgraded. They are now open for the season but users should be mindful of any construction signs asking you to slow down or stop.

Campfires are currently not banned in the Kamloops Fire Centre. You should check with your local jurisdiction (municipality, First Nations, etc.) as they may have their own restrictions in place.