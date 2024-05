Photo: Madison Reeve

A heavy police presence off Westlake Road in West Kelowna is dispersing.

RCMP say they were called to the area for a report of an “individual in crisis and was reported to be in possession of a weapon.”

As a result, tactical officers from the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team were dispatched to Westlake and Surrey roads.

“The incident has since been resolved peacefully,” said RCMP in a statement.