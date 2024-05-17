More than 100 new homes slated for upper Glenrosa neighbourhood in West Kelowna

Photo: City of West Kelowna

A 2018 plan to build 92 new single-family homes and 26 multi-family units in the upper Glenrosa area of West Kelowna is one step closer to reality.

Earlier this week, West Kelowna city council agreed to rezone close to 30 acres of land on Glenrosa Road and Salmon Road, above Helen Gorman Elementary School, to facilitate development of the subdivision. Plans for the development were put on hold for several years while conditions, put in place by the city, were met.

The land, at 3280 and 3290 Glenrosa Road and an adjoining unaddressed property on Salmon Road, includes three large lots that have been rezoned to parks and institutional use, single detached residential use and low density multiple residential use from the previous rural residential large parcel zoning.

Some of the conditions that had to be met included registration of several covenants and statutory rights-of-way to secure improvements to both Glenrosa Road and Salmon Road, as well as securing new parkland and trail connections on the property.

To meet those conditions, the city granted two one-year extensions to rezoning application.

According to the city’s planning department, the rezoning amendments align with West Kelowna’s Official Community Plan.

In addition to registering the covenants and rights-of-way and dedicating land for the road improvements in the area, the applicant will also contribute $35,000 to assist with the construction of improvements to nearby Stonegate Park.