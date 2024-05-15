Traders Cove hazardous waste round-up set for Saturday, June 15

Photo: RDCO Traders Cove Transfer Station

Residents of Traders Cove can benefit from a unique opportunity on Saturday, June 15, as they'll be able to safely dispose of household hazardous waste products.

Running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., locals can drop off hazardous materials at the Traders Cove Transfer Station.

Accepted items include household paint and aerosol paint, flammable liquids and aerosols, automotive batteries, electronics and computer equipment, as well as small appliances, lights, and light fixtures.

Chemicals or commercial waste products will not be accepted.

The Traders Cove transfer station is located on Westside Road at the Corner of Bear Lake Main Road.

For more information contact Kelowna Recycling (the Battery Doctors) at 250-860-2866, the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250 or email [email protected].